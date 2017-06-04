First Sunday Nature Hike at Bernheim

First Sunday Nature Hike

June 4 @ 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Join a Volunteer Naturalist for an engaging nature hike on the first Sunday of each month. Registration is not required. Just show up with your curiosity and comfortable walking shoes. Hikes last approximately one hour.

FREE*

*$5 environmental impact fee still applies to Non-Members at entrance.

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org