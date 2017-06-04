First Sunday Nature Hike at Bernheim

to Google Calendar - First Sunday Nature Hike at Bernheim - 2017-06-04 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - First Sunday Nature Hike at Bernheim - 2017-06-04 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - First Sunday Nature Hike at Bernheim - 2017-06-04 14:00:00 iCalendar - First Sunday Nature Hike at Bernheim - 2017-06-04 14:00:00

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

First Sunday Nature Hike

June 4 @ 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Join a Volunteer Naturalist for an engaging nature hike on the first Sunday of each month. Registration is not required. Just show up with your curiosity and comfortable walking shoes. Hikes last approximately one hour.

FREE*

*$5 environmental impact fee still applies to Non-Members at entrance.

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org

Info

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110 View Map

Kids & Family, Outdoor

Visit Event Website

502-955-8512

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - First Sunday Nature Hike at Bernheim - 2017-06-04 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - First Sunday Nature Hike at Bernheim - 2017-06-04 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - First Sunday Nature Hike at Bernheim - 2017-06-04 14:00:00 iCalendar - First Sunday Nature Hike at Bernheim - 2017-06-04 14:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

May 15, 2017

Tuesday

May 16, 2017

Wednesday

May 17, 2017

Thursday

May 18, 2017

Friday

May 19, 2017

Saturday

May 20, 2017

Sunday

May 21, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™