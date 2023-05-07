First Sunday Nature Stroll: Birds, Bees, Flowers, Trees at Bernheim
to
Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110
Bernheim Forest
Bumblebees
First Sunday Nature Stroll: Birds, Bees, Flowers, Trees
Join a Volunteer Naturalist for an engaging nature walk on the first Sunday of each month.
These hikes are longer than our ECO Kids Hike of the Day and are aimed primarily at adults, but children 6 years and up are welcome.
No pets, please.
For more information, please call 502.955.8512 or visit bernheim.org
