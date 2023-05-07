First Sunday Nature Stroll: Birds, Bees, Flowers, Trees at Bernheim

× Expand Bernheim Forest Bumblebees

First Sunday Nature Stroll: Birds, Bees, Flowers, Trees

Join a Volunteer Naturalist for an engaging nature walk on the first Sunday of each month.

These hikes are longer than our ECO Kids Hike of the Day and are aimed primarily at adults, but children 6 years and up are welcome.

No pets, please.

For more information, please call 502.955.8512 or visit bernheim.org