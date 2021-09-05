× Expand Josephine Sculpture Park Josephine Sculpture Park Logo

First Sunday Nature Tour: Backyard Medicinal Plants with Melissa Calhoun

Discover what’s growing in our backyards! Introduction to common wild, garden and lawn plant species that can be safely utilized for food forage and home-made herbal remedies for simple everyday ailments. Learn practical identification, harvest and preparation techniques. We will explore by sight, touch and taste as we walk around the fields at JSP to see what’s growing.

For more information call (502) 352-7082 or visit josephinesculpturepark.org