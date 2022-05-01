First Sunday Nature Tour: Beekeeping with Lazy Dog Honey

Registration required by 5pm the day before the tour. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Every first Sunday of the month, join JSP staff and guest professionals for a nature-themed tour!

Dive into the Lazy Dog Honey’s beehives at JSP with the beekeepers themselves, John Antenucci and Janet Osborn! Also learn how pollinator-friendly plants and trees impact bees.

For more information call (502) 352-7082 or visit josephinesculpturepark.org