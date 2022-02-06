First Sunday Nature Tour: Bluebird House Build & Bird Walk

Josephine Sculpture Park 3355 Lawrenceburg Road, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

First Sunday Nature Tour: Bluebird House Build & Bird Walk

Registration required by 5pm the day before the tour. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Every first Sunday of the month, join JSP staff and guest professionals for a nature-themed tour.

Build your own bluebird house to provide shelter for cavity nesting birds in your yard. Eastern bluebirds can begin nesting as early as late February! Then, join the Frankfort Audubon Society & JSP for a guided bird walk in the park. All supplies and instruction are included.

For more information call (502) 352-7082 or visit josephinesculpturepark.org

Josephine Sculpture Park 3355 Lawrenceburg Road, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
5023527082
