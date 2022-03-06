First Sunday Nature Tour: Bluebird Trail

Registration required by 5pm the day before the tour. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Every first Sunday of the month, join JSP staff and guest professionals for a nature-themed tour.

Tour the JSP Bluebird Trail and learn how you can support habitat for cavity nesting birds, with Bluebirds of Central Kentucky (BOCK) and Wild Birds Unlimited! JSP’s Bluebird Trail hosts 11 nest boxes that are monitored and maintained by volunteers. This is a great opportunity to learn more about this community science project and how to get involved.

For more information call (502) 352-7082 or visit josephinesculpturepark.org