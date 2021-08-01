First Sunday Nature Tour: Caterpillars, Butterflies & You! with Connie May

Sunday, August 1

1 to 2pm

$10 per person

Pre-registration Required

All ages welcome; Children accompanied by adult

Join Connie May of Chrysalis Natural Landscape on a walk at JSP to discover caterpillars and butterflies in their habitat! Connie will bring several caterpillars for you to see up close, and give you tips on how to spot them in other natural areas and your neighborhood. She will also share tips on how to attract butterflies and other beneficial insects in your yard or community.

Masks required. Please maintain at least 6ft distance from those not in your household. Thank you!

For more information call (502) 352-7082 or visit josephinesculpturepark.org