First Sunday Nature Tour: Farmland to Forest ft. Woods & Waters Land Trust

Sunday, May 2

1 to 2pm

$10 per person (YES Card approved)

Registration Required

All ages welcome; Children accompanied by adult

Join WWLT Executive Director, Jody Thompson, on a 1-hour walking tour* of Josephine Sculpture Park’s reforestation projects and learn ways to to transition farmland to forest. Since 2009, JSP has been dedicated to encouraging wildlife habitat on the grounds’ previous farmland, including reforestation efforts. In 2018, JSP partnered with Frankfort City Parks, Recreation & Historic Sites’ ReForest Frankfort initiative to plant several thousand native tree saplings. Explore the young forests in different stages of reforestation and ask Jody questions for your farmland to forest project interest!

Masks required. Please maintain at least 6ft distance from those not in your household. Thank you!

For more information call (502) 352-7082 or visit josephinesculpturepark.org