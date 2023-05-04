× Expand Jim Beam

‘First Turn’ Cocktail Celebration

This after-hours event is the perfect start to a weekend of horse racing and celebration!

Join Fred Noe, 7th Generation Master Distiller and Freddie Noe, 8th Generation Master Distiller for an after-hours event at our homeplace in Clermont, KY. Enjoy live music, cocktails & lite bites from The Kitchen Table Restaurant, a special tasting of our family of brands, and a variety of lawn games while taking in the sweeping sunset views of the Kentucky countryside.

Each ticket includes two classic cocktails, a tasting of two samples from our family of famous brands, lite bites from The Kitchen Table Restaurant, live music, lawn games, and a unique photo opportunity

A menu of special cocktails and pours from our family of brands will be available for purchase and you can shop merchandise after hours at The American Outpost.

Drink Smart®

Guests must be 21+

For more information, please visit beamdistilling.com