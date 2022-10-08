Fishing with a Veteran at Green River

× Expand Friends of Green River Lake Fishing with a Veteran

Fishing with a Veteran

Our Veterans have done so much for our country. As a way to give back to them and say Thank You for their service, we’d like to take them fishing.

Veterans and volunteer boat drivers are needed for this event. Pre-registration is required.

Location: Holmes Bend Boat Ramp, Green River Lake

For more information or to pre-register contact the Corps Office at 270-465-4463.