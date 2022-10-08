Fishing with a Veteran at Green River

to

Green River Lake Dam 544 Lake Road, Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718

Fishing with a Veteran

Our Veterans have done so much for our country. As a way to give back to them and say Thank You for their service, we’d like to take them fishing.

Veterans and volunteer boat drivers are needed for this event. Pre-registration is required.

Location: Holmes Bend Boat Ramp, Green River Lake

For more information or to pre-register contact the Corps Office at 270-465-4463.

Info

Green River Lake Dam 544 Lake Road, Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718
Charity & Fundraisers, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor
2702501979
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Fishing with a Veteran at Green River - 2022-10-08 07:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Fishing with a Veteran at Green River - 2022-10-08 07:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Fishing with a Veteran at Green River - 2022-10-08 07:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Fishing with a Veteran at Green River - 2022-10-08 07:00:00 ical