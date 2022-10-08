Fishing with a Veteran at Green River
to
Green River Lake Dam 544 Lake Road, Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718
×
Friends of Green River Lake
Fishing with a Veteran
Fishing with a Veteran
Our Veterans have done so much for our country. As a way to give back to them and say Thank You for their service, we’d like to take them fishing.
Veterans and volunteer boat drivers are needed for this event. Pre-registration is required.
Location: Holmes Bend Boat Ramp, Green River Lake
For more information or to pre-register contact the Corps Office at 270-465-4463.
Info
Green River Lake Dam 544 Lake Road, Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718
Charity & Fundraisers, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor