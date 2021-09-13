× Expand McCracken County Public Library Fit Lit Alt Image Fit Lit Walking Book Club will discuss The Last Flight

Fit Lit Walking Book Club: The Last Flight by Julie Clark

This library staff-led talk will guide readers on a scenic walk around downtown as Bobbie Wrinkle, Adult Programming Coordinator leads a discussion of The Last Flight by Julie Clark.

The Last Flight is the story of two women—both alone, both scared—and one agonizing decision that will change the trajectory of both of their lives.

For more information call 270-442-2510 ext. 117 or visit mclib.net