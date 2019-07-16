Fit Tuesdays at KFC Yum! Center

“Fit Tuesday” exercise classes on the arena’s Norton Healthcare Plaza every Tuesday evening at 5:45PM from June 11 - August 6. The 45-60 minute complimentary classes will be taught by certified fitness instructors from the YMCA and are open to people of all ages and fitness levels. Advance registration is not required and participants do not need to bring any equipment, though an exercise mat and water bottle are recommended for most classes.

Class Schedule:

June 11 – Dance Fitness

June 18 – ReFit

June 25 – Zumba

July 2 – Yoga

July 9 – U-Jam

July 16 – Barreless Barre

July 23 – Barreless Barre

July 30 – Zumba

August 6 – Rev + Flo by ReFit

Health Fair June 11th from 4-7 PM

Ticket Prices: Free

For more information visit kfcyumcenter.com