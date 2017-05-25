"Five Wars: A Soldier's Journey to Peace" Book Release

Join the World Affairs Council for a special Memorial Day entry in our monthly World at Home Speaker Series. Each month we bring a different diplomat, expert, policy maker, journalist, or activist to Louisville to share with the community their different perspectives and insights into a timely and pressing global issue.

In this free event we will celebrate the book release of veteran and local civic leader Fred Johnson’s memoir Five Wars, which covers his extensive military career and struggles with PTSD upon his return to civilian life. There will be a reception with refreshments followed by a discussion and book signing. The discussion will be moderated by Retired U.S. Air Force Brigadier General Rob Givens. This event is free to the public, but reservations are encouraged.

Fred Johnson is a retired Infantry Colonel who served 29 years in the United States Army with tours in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Bosnia who is now heavily involved in the Louisville arts scene.

For more information visit worldkentucky.org