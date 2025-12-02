Flannel & Frost Festive Forest in Georgetown

A new old-fashioned family holiday festival is planned that will transform Scott County Farmers Market Pavilion into a festive forest. The inaugural Flannel & Frost takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 20. The evening event is created and sponsored by Scott County Parks and Recreation and Georgetown/Scott County Tourism.

Flannel & Frost features holiday light displays, storytelling by Ms. Claus, Christmas shopping opportunities, axe throwing and live music entertainment, featuring headliner Paint Creek, Mo Bell and the Georgetown Community Singer. Family activities include train rides, face painting and a petting zoo.

The evening’s Polar Express will transport visitors from the Scott County Farmers Market Pavilion to Main Street, where they can marvel at the sparkling Christmas tree, enjoy festive photo opportunities, savor kettle corn, watch a holiday movie and discover one-of-a-kind, last-minute gifts at the charming downtown shops.

Festivalgoers are also invited to catch the train back down to the Scott County Farmers Market Pavilion and channel their inner Lumberjack for throwing axes at the Mobile Axe Unit.

For more information call 502-863-7865 or visit georgetownky.com