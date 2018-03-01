Flashback Theatre Presents Little Shop of Horrors

The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names “Audrey II” – after his coworker crush. This aggressive, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it, BLOOD. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II’s out of this world origins and intent towards global domination!

2018 Show times:

Thursday, March 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 4 at 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m.

This production sponsored by Somerset 106 WTLO and by Jarfly Brewing Company.

About Flashback:

Flashback Theater is a producing theater company in Somerset, Kentucky with the mission of exploring our present relationship to the world through the lens of our past interactions as a community and through the passionate pursuit of theater that speaks to the soul.

For more information visit flashbacktheater.co