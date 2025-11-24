Flatboats to Freeways: Transportation Through Time

Journey through Kentucky’s past as you explore how travel has transformed from frontier days to the fast lane. Ride along with early settlers on horseback, navigate the state’s vital waterways, and experience the arrival of the railroad, which transformed communities. Then step from our classic Model T to our bright yellow Corvette to see how innovation has revolutionized the road. Your adventure includes a special behind-the-scenes stop to view rarely seen artifacts, offering an exclusive look at Kentucky’s transportation story.

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov/events/flatboats-to-freeways-transportation-through-time