Flea on 53 will return to CityPlace in Downtown La Grange, KY on October 8 (2 p.m. – 7 p.m.) & October 9 (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.). Over 200 Vendor Booths, Food Trucks and FUN! Indoor and outdoor booths. 2 Pavilions (one vintage only). Organized by Stewart Promotions. Free Admission/Free parking. Food trucks, music, and more.

