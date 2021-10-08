Flea on 53
CityPlace Expo Center 112 South First Street, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Flea on 53 will return to CityPlace in Downtown La Grange, KY on October 8 (2 p.m. – 7 p.m.) & October 9 (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.). Over 200 Vendor Booths, Food Trucks and FUN! Indoor and outdoor booths. 2 Pavilions (one vintage only). Organized by Stewart Promotions. Free Admission/Free parking. Food trucks, music, and more.
For more information visit FleaOn53.com.
