Flea in the Fort | June

Fort Thomas Mess Hall 801 Cochran Ave, Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075

Join us on Sunday, June 1 from 10am to 3pm for our large artisan craft show taking place in Tower Park on the grounds of the Mess Hall.

Flea in the Fort is a handmade Artisan Craft show in Fort Thomas, KY inside Tower Park. It is a free event for people to attend. We will have over 70 artists selling their crafts, live music, food trucks, and craft beer.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at sshelton@ftthomas.org or call (859)572-1209

For more information call 8595721209 or visit ftthomas.org

