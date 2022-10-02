Flea in the Fort | October 2
to
Fort Thomas Mess Hall 801 Cochran Ave, Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075
×
City of Fort Thomas
2022 Facebook Banners
Flea in the Fort October Show.
Flea in the Fort is a handmade Artisan Craft show in Fort Thomas, KY inside Tower Park. It is a free event for people to attend. We will have over 70 artists selling their crafts, live music, food trucks, and craft beer.
For more information call 8595721209 or visit on Facebook: FortThomasRB
Info
Fort Thomas Mess Hall 801 Cochran Ave, Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Kids & Family, Outdoor