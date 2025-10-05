× Expand Fort Thomas, KY Flea in the Fort

Flea in the Fort | October

Join us on Sunday, October 5 from 10am to 3pm for our large artisan craft show taking place in Tower Park on the grounds of the Mess Hall.

Flea in the Fort is a handmade Artisan Craft show in Fort Thomas, KY inside Tower Park. It is a free event for people to attend. We will have over 70 artists selling their crafts, live music, food trucks, and craft beer.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at sshelton@ftthomas.org or call (859)572-1209

For more information call 8595721209 or visit ftthomas.org