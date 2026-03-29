Fleetwood Macbeth by Ricky W. Glore

× Expand Artwork by CJ Bloomer An illustration of 70s styled characters on a tye-dye background. One character speaks into a microphone which sits atop a sword, slashing through a pile of records.

by Ricky W. Glore

May 14-24, 2026

Directed by Sommer Schoch

Music Direction by Elizabeth McQueary-Loiacono

at The Virginia

It’s the 1970s, and one man, “The King”, rules the airwaves in the coveted position of disc jockey at WS 103.5 “The Shakes.” However, his fellow radio station employees feel it’s time for a change in leadership. Mac’s girlfriend Lady is certain he has the talent to do it, if he can only find the guts to do whatever it takes to seize the throne. Featuring an outstanding lineup of Fleetwood Mac hits – you’ve never seen Shakespeare’s Macbeth like this before!

This show is a dark, campy comedy based on one of Shakespeare's most famous tragedies. There will be lewd gestures, explicit language, sexual innuendo, depictions of sexual harassment, magic, mayhem, and murder. You won't want to miss it!

The cast includes Gregory Blair, Jenny Williams, TL Rogers, Noah Tomlinson, Zachary Vaught, Martha Pratt, Theresa Jean Kibby, and Malorie Byrne. The production team, helmed by Schoch & McQueary-Loiacono, features Mandy Hieatt, Bailey Patterson, Tyler Fish and Michele L. Hinton. Band features Jonathan New, Rick Winstead, Justin Petrey, and Mike Loiacono.

For more information, please call 606.679.6366 or visit thevirginiaky.com/