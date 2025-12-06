× Expand City of Madisonville General Flight Before Christmas (FACEBOOK) - 1 Flight Before Christmas Info Graphic

The Flight Before Christmas

The City of Madisonville invites families and visitors to kick off the holiday season with a festive community event, The Flight Before Christmas, at the Madisonville Regional Airport on Saturday, December 6, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (with helicopter rides available until 5:00 p.m.).

This, family-friendly celebration will feature something for everyone—including festive activities, holiday shopping, and unique aviation experiences! Admission to the event is FREE!

Event highlights include:

🎅 Helicopter Rides $35 per person, ages 2 and under free

🍔 Food Vendors serving seasonal favorites and local treats

🛍️ Retail Vendors with holiday gift options

🎨 Face Painting and Craft Tables (coloring, ornament making, reindeer food)

📚 Free Books provided by Celebrate Literacy

🔥 S’mores Pit hosted by the Madisonville Police Department

🐐 Petting Zoo

🎈 Inflatables

…and more surprises still to come!

“We’re thrilled to bring this event back to the airport,” said Mayor Kevin Cotton. “It’s a great opportunity for families to make memories, enjoy holiday fun, and experience the excitement of aviation right here in Madisonville.”

Come out for an afternoon of holiday magic, community spirit, and fun for all ages!

________________________________________

Event Details:

📍 Madisonville Regional Airport

📅 Saturday, December 6, 2025

🕚 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. (rides available until 5:00 p.m.)

For more information call 270-824-2100 or visit madisonvilleliving.com.