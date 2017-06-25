Float Like A Butterfly: Distillery Tour & Butterfly Release

In partnership with the I AM ALI Festival & Idlewild Butterfly Farm

Join Copper & Kings for a specialty tour highlighting the distillery's sustainability efforts and importance of environmental sustainability on the alcohol industry.

• Butterfly release of 60 painted lady butterflies from Idlewild Butterfly Farm

• Copper & Kings American Brandy cocktails and food from the Butchertown Pie Co.. available for purchase

$20 per person, limited space

Open to all ages. Those under 21 years of age will sample non-alcoholic Butchertown Sodas in lieu of Copper & Kings' spirits.

For more information visit copperandkings.com