A Flock of Eastern Flamingos or Florida Woodpeckers

TWO LOCATIONS: Please join us for a Meet & Greet from 5 – 6 pm at the Shelby County Historical Society Museum (627 Main St.) where you will be able to meet Steve Abolt and view the military uniforms he has lent the Historical Society for this exhibit. Light refreshments served. The main program will take place across the street at the historic Mulberry Building (701 Main St.) from 6:30 – 8 pm. Free and open to the public.

This is the first of the 2026 With Liberty & Justice For All speaker series programs presented by the Shelby County Historical Society. This program is held in conjunction with our latest exhibit, “250 Years of Clothing in Shelby County, Kentucky” and will be presented by Steve Abolt. Guests will learn how the evolution of the American uniform mirrored a country’s definition of itself from 1806 - 1850.

Steve is a man of many talents. A retired commanding officer of the 7th US Infantry Living History Association, he has created, managed, and produced historical events throughout the United States for over 30 years. In March 2017 he organized and managed the 250th birthday anniversary of Andrew Jackson at the Hermitage in Nashville, TN. In 2011 he organized and commanded the Bicentennial Commemoration of the Battle of Tippecanoe for the Tippecanoe County Historical Society. Steve, along with his 7th INF staff, organized and produced the largest event of the War of 1812 Bicentennial in 2015. Recognized as an expert in U.S. military uniforming of the early republic period, Steve has been replicating historical clothing for over 40 years. He operates Allegheny Arsenal and manufactures exacting replicas of American military and civilian uniforms and attire. Steve also has numerous stage, film, and television credits to his name.

The SAR (Sons of the American Revolution, Gov. Isaac Shelby Chapter), DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution, Isaac Shelby Chapter), and Painted Stone Settlers, Inc. are partnering with the Shelby County Historical Society to present this program. This program is made possible by a generous anonymous donor.

For more information call 5025135555 or visit shelbykyhistory.org