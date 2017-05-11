"Floral First Lady" Hands-On Program
The Mary Todd Lincoln House will host a hands-on program the evening of May 11 about one of Mrs. Lincoln’s favorite things—flowers. Participants will explore Mary’s lifelong relationship with flowers and make a small bouquet (like those Mary carried) to take home.
The cost is $15 for members and $20 for nonmembers, which includes light refreshments and the bouquet to take home.
Recommended for ages 12 and up.
Reservations by May 5, 2017 by calling 859-233-9999.
The museum is located at 578 West Main Street in downtown Lexington. Free parking is located directly behind the house.
For more information visit mtlhouse.org
