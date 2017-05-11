"Floral First Lady" Hands-On Program

Mary Todd Lincoln House 578 West Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

"Floral First Lady" Hands-On Program

The Mary Todd Lincoln House will host a hands-on program the evening of May 11 about one of Mrs. Lincoln’s favorite things—flowers. Participants will explore Mary’s lifelong relationship with flowers and make a small bouquet (like those Mary carried) to take home.

The cost is $15 for members and $20 for nonmembers, which includes light refreshments and the bouquet to take home.

Recommended for ages 12 and up.

Reservations by May 5, 2017 by calling 859-233-9999.

The museum is located at 578 West Main Street in downtown Lexington. Free parking is located directly behind the house.

For more information visit mtlhouse.org

Mary Todd Lincoln House 578 West Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

History

