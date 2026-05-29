Floral Frenzy 5K at Kingdom

× Expand Kentucky Kingdom Floral Frenzy 5Kk

The final Saturday of Floral Frenzy will kick off with a with a 5K colorful run! Beginning at 8 AM, registered guests will take a journey through Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay while being splashed with a vibrant display of colorful powders.

This event is in partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana, and for every person that registers to race, a ticket to Kentucky Kingdom will be donated to their dedicated youth mentorship program to encourage enrichment activities.

For more information call 502-813-8200 or visit kentuckykingdom.com