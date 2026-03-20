Florence Y'alls Baseball Game

THIS IS UNAPOLOGETIC KENTUCKY FUN!

The Florence Y’alls is where Southern hospitality meets eccentric, over-the-top entertainment. We welcome fans of all ages and from all walks of life to join us for some unforgettable nights of fun.

Team History

Y’all the way back in 1994…our baseball team was founded as the Erie Sailors in Erie, Pennsylvania. We spent our first 9 seasons out that way before moving to Florence, KY in 2004 and changing our name to the Freedom.

In 2019, we had the bright idea to start from scratch once again. We changed our name, our look, and pretty much everything else to give our fans and community a team they could really rally behind.

Inspired by our hometown’s landmark water tower and its local lore, we officially became the Florence Y’alls, and the rest is history. Now, the Y’alls are one of the best known and most beloved baseball teams in the nation!

Thomas More Stadium: Our Ballpark

Quick Answers

Is parking free? Yes! There is a VIP Lot for $5 near the 3rd Base Gate.

Can I bring food or drinks? No, outside food and beverages are prohibited.

Do you cancel for rain? Rarely — we play on turf.

Where can I get Y’alls merch? In the Y'alls Team Store or online.

Do you have ATMs? Yes, behind home plate near the info booth.

For more information, please contact info@florenceyalls.com or call 859.594.4487