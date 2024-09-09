Flutterfest at the Louisville Zoo

to

Louisville Zoo 1100 1100 Trevillian Way, Kentucky 40213

Sept. 9 - 14

Come and be part of our 8th annual Flutter Fest presented by PNC Grow Up Great, where we commemorate the autumn migration of the monarch butterfly as they journey to their overwintering destination in the forested mountains of Mexico!

Visit us throughout the week on the main plaza for activities to help learn all about butterflies and other pollinators from our friends at Idlewild Butterfly Farm and Insectarium. Enjoy awesome displays and ask the experts all the butterfly questions you’ve been fluttering to know, then pick up a take-home craft (while supplies last).

For more information call 502-459-2181 or visit louisvillezoo.org/series/flutter-fest-2024/

Info

Louisville Zoo 1100 1100 Trevillian Way, Kentucky 40213
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Outdoor
502-459-2181
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Flutterfest at the Louisville Zoo - 2024-09-09 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Flutterfest at the Louisville Zoo - 2024-09-09 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Flutterfest at the Louisville Zoo - 2024-09-09 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Flutterfest at the Louisville Zoo - 2024-09-09 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Flutterfest at the Louisville Zoo - 2024-09-10 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Flutterfest at the Louisville Zoo - 2024-09-10 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Flutterfest at the Louisville Zoo - 2024-09-10 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Flutterfest at the Louisville Zoo - 2024-09-10 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Flutterfest at the Louisville Zoo - 2024-09-11 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Flutterfest at the Louisville Zoo - 2024-09-11 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Flutterfest at the Louisville Zoo - 2024-09-11 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Flutterfest at the Louisville Zoo - 2024-09-11 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Flutterfest at the Louisville Zoo - 2024-09-12 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Flutterfest at the Louisville Zoo - 2024-09-12 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Flutterfest at the Louisville Zoo - 2024-09-12 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Flutterfest at the Louisville Zoo - 2024-09-12 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Flutterfest at the Louisville Zoo - 2024-09-13 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Flutterfest at the Louisville Zoo - 2024-09-13 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Flutterfest at the Louisville Zoo - 2024-09-13 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Flutterfest at the Louisville Zoo - 2024-09-13 10:00:00 ical