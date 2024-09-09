× Expand Flutterfest at the Louisville Zoo Flutterfest at the Louisville Zoo

Sept. 9 - 14

Come and be part of our 8th annual Flutter Fest presented by PNC Grow Up Great, where we commemorate the autumn migration of the monarch butterfly as they journey to their overwintering destination in the forested mountains of Mexico!

Visit us throughout the week on the main plaza for activities to help learn all about butterflies and other pollinators from our friends at Idlewild Butterfly Farm and Insectarium. Enjoy awesome displays and ask the experts all the butterfly questions you’ve been fluttering to know, then pick up a take-home craft (while supplies last).

For more information call 502-459-2181 or visit louisvillezoo.org/series/flutter-fest-2024/