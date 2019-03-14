× Expand Valerie Askren Fly Fishing Kentucky

Fly Fishing Kentucky 101

Mar 14, 2019, 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM

With Valerie Askren, author of Fly Fishing Kentucky: Your Guide to Tackle, Techniques and the Best Trout Waters in the State

Co-sponsored by Kentucky Humanities an independent, nonprofit affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities in Washington, D.C.

Learn about a plethora of trout waters in the state, including information regarding the specific ecosystem and fishing recommendations.

This presentation will provide suggestions for: fly, tackle and gear selection; basic casting skills; special fishing techniques; reading water to find trout; matching the hatch; and fly selection.

After spending more than 20 years as a University of Kentucky researcher and professor of agricultural economics, Valerie Askren traded the ivory towers of academia for the great outdoors. Valerie is an avid outdoors woman, having swum in Africa's Lake Malawi, climbed China's Mt. Tai, biked Nova Scotia, backpacked the West Coast Trail of Vancouver Island and sailed the southern coast of France.

For more information call (270) 442-2510 or visit mclib.net