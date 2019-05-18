Fly Fishing Weekend at Barren River Lake State Resort Park

Kentucky State Parks are offering a series of Fly Fishing Weekends at six parks starting in May and running through November of this year.

The weekends include one day of classroom work and a second day of fishing on a stream. Bill Carman, a hunting and fishing guide with more than 50 years of experience, will serve as the instructor.

Participants will learn how to choose equipment, select a fly, read a stream, and how to hook and land a fish. Flies and loaner rods and reels will be provided.

Each of the parks are offering overnight packages for one or two people that include the fly-fishing program, lodging (one or two nights) and some meals. There is also a day rate for those who are not overnighting at a park. Please call the park for prices and reservations. Prices start at $162 for a single overnight package and vary by park. For questions about the program, email Carman at kentuckywildbill@gmail.com. Here are the dates and parks offering the fly-fishing weekend:

May 18-19, Barren River Lake State Resort Park. 270-646-2151.

June 1-2, Breaks Interstate Park. 276-865-4413.

August 16-18, Lake Cumberland State Resort Park, 270-343-3111.

Aug. 24-25, Cumberland Falls State Resort Park, 606-528-4121.

Nov. 2-3, Pine Mountain State Resort Park, 606-337-3066.

Nov. 16-17, Natural Bridge State Resort Park, 606-663-2214.

For more information visit parks.ky.gov and look up the event on the calendar.