× Expand Photo provided. To Fly Without Wings: An Evening with Veteran Jockey Jon Court

To Fly Without Wings: An Evening with Veteran Jockey Jon Court

Since the age of 4, Jon Court has known he would some day become a jockey. From those first thrilling moments on his spring mounted Wonderhorse, to the exhilarating 120 seconds of flying around the track at Churchill Downs, Court has spent a lifetime in a profession he loved. On May 8th at 6 pm at the Carnegie Library Center (731 College Street, Shelbyville, KY), Court will recount some of his experiences and reveal what he has been up to since retiring from racing in May of 2024. “To Fly Without Wings: An Evening with Veteran Jockey Jon Court” is free and open to the public, and is the last program in the 2025 History Matters Speakers Series presented by the Shelby County Historical Society in collaboration with the Shelby County Public Library.

For more information call 5025135555 or visit shelbykyhistory.org