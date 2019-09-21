Flyover Film Festival

The 11th annual Flyover Film Festival takes flight July 21-26 at the Speed Cinema and Kentucky Science Center. Six films with ties to the Bluegrass will have their Kentucky premieres, all of which were helmed by female directors.

Tickets to all screenings are $7 LFS and Speed members, $9 general admission.

Please visit website for descriptions of films and times available.

For more information call (502) 873-0067 or visit louisvillefilmsociety.org