The Carnegie Community Arts Center 107 North Main Street, Somerset, Kentucky 42501
Folk Coffeehouse at the Carnegie
Third Friday Folk Coffeehouse, an Official Woodsongs Coffeehouse, carries on the tradition of the American Folk music venue by providing a listening space for artists and audiences to enjoy each others company, music and mutual encouragement. This months featured musicians are Chris Farrell and Bill Collins & Dot Arn.
For more information and reservations call (606) 305-6741 or visit lamay.com/3rdFridayFolk.htm.
The Carnegie Community Arts Center 107 North Main Street, Somerset, Kentucky 42501
