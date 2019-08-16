Folk Coffeehouse at the Carnegie

Third Friday Folk Coffeehouse, an Official Woodsongs Coffeehouse, carries on the tradition of the American Folk music venue by providing a listening space for artists and audiences to enjoy each others company, music and mutual encouragement. This months featured musicians are Chris Farrell and Bill Collins & Dot Arn.

For more information and reservations call (606) 305-6741 or visit lamay.com/3rdFridayFolk.htm.