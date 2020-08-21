Folk Coffeehouse at the Carnegie

The Carnegie Community Arts Center 107 North Main Street, Somerset, Kentucky 42501

Third Friday Folk Coffeehouse, an Official Woodsongs Coffeehouse, carries on the tradition of the American Folk music venue by providing a listening space for artists and audiences to enjoy each others company, music and mutual encouragement. 

For more information and reservations  call (606) 305-6741 or visit  lamay.com/3rdFridayFolk.htm.

