"Folk Memory and Modern Voice - Grieg, Elgar, and Bartok"

The Derby City Chamber Music Festival's mission is to enthrall and inspire our greater Louisville community through the very best performances of chamber music and small ensemble music, engaging and cross-pollinating the top performers of our own community with top performers from around the nation and the world. We bring the very best of Louisville, the nation, and the world.

Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 7:30pm

Folk Memory and Modern Voice -

Grieg, Elgar, and Bartok

Amy Cralle Theater at

The Wyatt Center for the Arts

Bellarmine University

Grieg - Holberg Suite

Elgar - Serenade for Strings

Bartok - Music for Strings, Percussion, and Celeste

We will be tackling three monumental works, including Bartok's incredible Music for Strings, Percussion, and Celeste. This concert is an exploration of how each composer draws from his homeland's folk idioms - Grieg's neo-Baroque homage infused with Norwegian dance rhythms, Elgar's lyrical English melancholy, and Bartók's modernist transformation of Eastern European folk songs - into something new, modern, romantic, deeply touching, and excitingly avant garde. Bartok's work is one seeing the composer at the absolute height of his powers - a tour de force of musical virtuosity not to be missed!

ALL PUBLIC CONCERTS ARE FREE, WITH VOLUNTARY SUGGESTED DONATION ($40 adults, $10 students). Please register your attendance so we can reserve a spot for you and be prepared to serve you best!

Questions: Nicholas Finch (Artistic Director) at derbycitychamberfest@gmail.com

Date and Time: On Wednesday November 12, 2025 at 19:30 - 21:30

Venue details: Amy Cralle Theatre, 1700 Loftus Circle, Louisville, Kentucky, 40205, United States

