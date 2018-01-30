Food for Thought Series: Falling in Love in Early America

Campbell County Library - Cold Spring Branch 3920 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, Kentucky

Food for Thought Series: Falling in Love in Early America

6:30-8:30 pm Tuesday, Jan. 30

To kick of the annual City Barbeque Food for Thought Series, we welcome the return of Dr. Burke Miller from the Northern Kentucky University History and Geography Department as he talks about falling in love in early America. Why did the 19th century Americans increasingly use the phrase "falling in love" to describe their reasons for marrying? Register now, as spots are limited, to find out how relationships began to change, especially for women, during the early 1800s. Food provided by Highland Heights City Barbeque. Ages 16 & up. Registration required.

For more information call (859) 781-6166  or visit cc-pl.org

Campbell County Library - Cold Spring Branch 3920 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, Kentucky
History, Talks & Readings
nov17dec18

