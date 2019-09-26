× Expand Mac Stone, Elmwood Stock Farm Mac Stone, Baker Arboretum 2019 Distinguished Lecturer

Your Food Preferences: How they Affect You, the Community, and the Planet

The Baker Arboretum invites all to hear the 2019 Distinguished Lecturer, Mac Stone at the Knicely Conference Center on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 7pm. The lecture is free and open to the public.

He will speak about biological principles of regenerative agriculture, beneficial insects, soil-food interactions, and more.

Mac Stone is an organic family farmer and works with non-profit agriculture and food organizations. Mac was the Executive Director of Marketing for the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, administering the Kentucky Proud Program, established USDA-NOP organic certification accreditation, and many other programs. Mac farms with his wife, Ann Bell Stone, and extended family at Elmwood Stock Farm, their Scott County farm located in the Bluegrass Region of Kentucky. The family produces Certified Organic, beef, vegetables and small fruit, eggs, chicken, heritage turkeys and tobacco.

For more information call (270) 842-7415 or visit jerryebakerfoundation.org/baker-arboretum/