Food for Thought: Sophonisba Breckinridge: Championing Women's Activism in Modern America

As we look toward the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in 2020, come and learn more about a truly groundbreaking Kentucky woman. Sophonisba Breckinridge rose to international prominence as a social scientist and reform activist during the Progressive and New Deal eras. Her work informed women’s activism for decades and continues to influence policy debates today. Join us as Dr. Anya Jabour shares from her new biography of Breckenridge, due out in September 2019. Copies will be available for sale and signing following the presentation.

Lunch menu: Dijon grilled chicken with crispy country ham, green onions and chopped tomatoes, roasted red-skinned potatoes, country green beans, bread.

Dessert is caramel apple pie crumble. Beverages: Iced tea, Water, Lemonade, Coffee, Hot Tea

Cost: $30 for KHS members. $35 for others. Price includes museum admission. Pre-payment required.

Reservations and payment must be received by 5 p.m. on Friday, November 1. Cancellations after this time will not be refunded. Please call 502-564-1792 or email KHSeducation@ky.gov.

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit http://history.ky.gov/event/sophonisba-breckenridge-championing-womens-activism-in-modern-america/