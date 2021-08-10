FRIDAYS ONLY - Food Truck Friday + Farmers Market

Honey Depot 14005 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40299

Food Truck Friday + Farmers Market

LIVE MUSIC | FOOD TRUCKS | FARMERS MARKET | LOCAL HONEY SALES | FAMILY FUN | DATE NIGHT

For more information call 502-208-7127 or visit  eventvesta.com/events/7586

Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor
502-208-7127
