FRIDAYS ONLY - Food Truck Friday + Farmers Market
Honey Depot 14005 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40299
HoneyBear Farms KY
Food Truck Friday + Farmers Market is every Friday 5-8PM at the Honey Depot!Enjoy lounging in Amish-made furniture at the Honey Depot as you listen to live music, savor local food from food trucks, shop with local farmers and vendors, sample all our raw honeys, and get some awesome deals on delicious honey only on Friday nights!
Food Truck Friday + Farmers Market
LIVE MUSIC | FOOD TRUCKS | FARMERS MARKET | LOCAL HONEY SALES | FAMILY FUN | DATE NIGHT
For more information call 502-208-7127 or visit eventvesta.com/events/7586