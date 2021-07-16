Food Truck Friday featuring country singer Grayson Jenkins

Food Truck Friday events will be back at the Lawrenceburg Green in June, July and August, each featuring live music and a variety of food trucks. For the July event, western Kentucky-native Grayson Jenkins will perform that evening on the stage at the Green. Grayson’s unique brand of country music is influenced by musicians like John Prine, Kris Kristofferson, Tom Petty, Sturgill Simpson, Jason Isbell, and others. More information about performance times and the food trucks that will be onsite will be added at visitlawrenceburgky.com as it becomes available.

For more information call (502) 598-3127 or visit visitlawrenceburgky.com/event/food-truck-friday

Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Outdoor
502-598-3127
