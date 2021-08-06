× Expand Publicity Photo JD Shelburne is a country musician from Taylorsville, now living in Nashville.

Food Truck Friday featuring country singer JD Shelburne

Food Truck Friday events, hosted by the City of Lawrenceburg, will be back at the Lawrenceburg Green for summer 2021 featuring live music and a variety of food trucks. For the August event, Taylorsville native JD Shelburne, a rising country music star who has shared the stage with 50 national acts and performed more than 2,500 times, will be the featured musician that evening on the stage at the Green. More information about performance times and the food trucks that will be onsite will be added at visitlawrenceburgky.com as it becomes available.

For more information call (502) 598-3127 or visit visitlawrenceburgky.com/event/food-truck-friday