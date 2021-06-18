Food Truck Friday featuring Zack Attack band

× Expand Publicity Photo The Zack Attack band is a throwback party band that sings music from the 90s.

Food Truck Friday events will be back at the Lawrenceburg Green in June, July and August, each featuring live music and a variety of food trucks. For the June event, the Ohio-based band Zack Attack will perform that evening on the stage at the Green. Zack Attack is a “throwback party band” performing a variety of hits from the 90s and more. More information about performance times and the food trucks that will be onsite will be added as it becomes available.

During the July 16 Food Truck Friday event, Grayson Jenkins will be the featured musician. For the Aug. 6 Food Truck Friday event, JD Shelburne will be the featured musician.

For more information call (502) 598-3127 or visit visitlawrenceburgky.com/event/food-truck-friday