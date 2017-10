Food Truck Friday

Food Truck Friday returns Friday, October 20! Some of Central Kentucky's best food trucks will be set up again in the Lexington Herald-Leader/Kentucky.com front parking lot on October 20, 2017 from 11am-2pm.

A portion of the proceeds from this Food Truck Friday will benefit News In Education.

Parking will be available in the back of the building. Street parking is also available on Indiana and Short Streets.

For more information call 859-231-1645