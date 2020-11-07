Fool Moon Sisters Bizarre Bazaar

Clarion Hotel Conference Center North 1950 Newtown Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

Where one of a kind, meets one of a kind, meets something like nothing else! Artists, entertainment, oddities, crafts, vendors, psychics and just about anything else you can think of!

For more information call (859) 888-0075 or visit moonsisters.fun

Clarion Hotel Conference Center North 1950 Newtown Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
Festivals & Fairs, This & That
859-888-0075
