For King & Country at Kentucky Exposition Center

Two-time GRAMMY award-winning duo for KING & COUNTRY makes a powerful statement with their much-anticipated third album, Burn the Ships, an epic, sweeping musical landscape that explores themes of new beginnings, forgiveness, hope, and love.

The album’s soaring debut single, “joy,” which features a 100-person choir and a hypnotic wave of rhythm and electronic sounds, hit No. 1 and has been streamed more than 12 million times. The lyrics cut through the cacophony of societal noise to remind us about what is important: “Oh, hear my prayer tonight. ‘Cause this is do or die. The time has come to make a choice. I choose joy.”

This is a drive-in concert.

One ticket per car, ticket price is per car.

6 person max per car.

No campers or RV, party buses, or motorcycles admitted.

Sealed water bottles are allowed.

Food and beverages (alcohol included) available for purchase on site

Event is rain or shine.

All ages admitted.

All parties must arrive together in one vehicle.

Sitting outside vehicle is permitted, but all persons must remain near their cars in the space adjacent to their vehicle.

Masks Required only when leaving your space.

Lots open 2 hours prior to event time.

No additional charge for parking.

For more information visit forkingandcountry.com

Or to purchase tickets visit ticketmaster.com