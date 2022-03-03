× Expand OpenRange Force on Force Defense

Force on Force Defense at OpenRange

This is hands on scenario/role playing class using Adaptive Training Pistols (Airsoft), taught at OpenRange indoor gun range in Crestwood, KY. Participants are taught to consider how they would fare in a self defense situation such as robbery or assault. A great way to get some training!

Pre-requisite: - Self Defense Level 2 (or above) preferred prior to attendance in Force on Force training.

Long sleeve shirts and pants required. Groin protection strongly suggested. Other safety equipment provided by Openrange.

For more information call (502) 243-8282 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/