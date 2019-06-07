Louisville Tango Festival

The Seelbach Hilton hotel will sizzle with the passion and artistry of Argentine tango as Buenos Aires comes to Louisville June 7-9 for the Fourth Annual Louisville Tango Festival. Over 250 local, national and international tango dance aficionados are expected to attend the three-day event.

The Louisville Tango Festival will include three days of dance classes, workshops, and milongas (tango social dance events) featuring twenty international performers, teachers, musicians and DJs dedicated to creating the Buenos Aires experience of Argentine Tango. There will be live music by Cuarteto Tanguero.

For more information visit LouisvilleTangoFestival.com