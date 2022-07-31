Forest Bathing – In-Person Workshop at Yew Dell Gardens

to

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

$30 - $40 per person

Russ Turpin, Instructor with Red Oaks Forest School, leads our session on Forest Bathing, or immersing yourself in the atmosphere of trees. This practice blends mindfulness and nature immersion with things like sit spots, intentional slow walks, and short meditations while engaging all of our senses. A list will be provided of what to bring for the best experience.

For more information, please call 502.241.4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Education & Learning, Outdoor, Workshops
502.241.4788
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Forest Bathing – In-Person Workshop at Yew Dell Gardens - 2022-07-31 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Forest Bathing – In-Person Workshop at Yew Dell Gardens - 2022-07-31 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Forest Bathing – In-Person Workshop at Yew Dell Gardens - 2022-07-31 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Forest Bathing – In-Person Workshop at Yew Dell Gardens - 2022-07-31 09:00:00 ical