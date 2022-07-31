Forest Bathing – In-Person Workshop at Yew Dell Gardens

× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Forest Bathing at Yew Dell

$30 - $40 per person

Russ Turpin, Instructor with Red Oaks Forest School, leads our session on Forest Bathing, or immersing yourself in the atmosphere of trees. This practice blends mindfulness and nature immersion with things like sit spots, intentional slow walks, and short meditations while engaging all of our senses. A list will be provided of what to bring for the best experience.

For more information, please call 502.241.4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/