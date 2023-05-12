Forest Homeschool Hike: Art! at Bernheim

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

Forest Homeschool Hike: Art!

Forest Homeschool Hikes provide opportunities for families and co-ops to join Bernheim educators for an afternoon of learning, exercising, and adventure.

Appropriate for grades K-5, each Forest Homeschool Hike includes a short lesson followed by a hike or activity that brings the lesson to life.

This week, we’ll be exploring Bernheim’s wonderful collection of arts in nature.

For more information, please call 502.955.8512 or visit bernheim.org

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family, Outdoor
502.955.8512
