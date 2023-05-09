Forest Homeschool Hike: Art! at Bernheim

Forest Homeschool Hikes provide opportunities for families and co-ops to join Bernheim educators for an afternoon of learning, exercising, and adventure.

Appropriate for grades K-5, each Forest Homeschool Hike includes a short lesson followed by a hike or activity that brings the lesson to life.

This week, we’ll be exploring Bernheim’s wonderful collection of arts in nature.

For more information, please call 502.955.8512 or visit bernheim.org/event/forest-homeschool-hike-art/

Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family, Outdoor
